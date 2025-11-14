Oak Harvest Investment Services Lowers Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

STZ stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

