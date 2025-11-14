Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 3,544 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

