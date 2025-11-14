Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,820 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast by 433.3% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

