Oak Harvest Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $474.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $484.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

