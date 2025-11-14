Old West Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter worth $266,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 280.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MP stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

