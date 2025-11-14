Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Prospect Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Prospect Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VTV opened at $187.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average of $179.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

