Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires Shares of 3,000 Wingstop Inc. $WING

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $235.00 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $388.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.11.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

