Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by King Wealth Management Group

King Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. K2 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $482.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.57. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.