Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,688.63. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,992,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,000,248.91. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 750 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,876. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 274,020 shares of company stock valued at $22,846,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.04.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.18 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

