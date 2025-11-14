King Wealth Management Group Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

King Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 54,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

