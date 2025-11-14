Old West Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,767 Allegion PLC $ALLE

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Allegion comprises approximately 1.2% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after buying an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 346.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:ALLE opened at $164.31 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.Allegion’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

