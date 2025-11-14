Mittelman Wealth Management Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,160,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,330,000 after buying an additional 2,060,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,109,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,962,000 after buying an additional 1,687,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

