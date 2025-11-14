Old West Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in U-Haul Holding $UHAL

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. U-Haul accounts for approximately 2.9% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of U-Haul worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in U-Haul by 116.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Stock Performance

U-Haul stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. U-Haul Holding has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Vertical Research set a $80.00 price objective on U-Haul and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Company Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.