Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Shares Bought by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,210 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up approximately 1.6% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 233.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 141,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 98,848 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

