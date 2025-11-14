Ferroglobe PLC $GSM is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,091,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344,413 shares during the period. Ferroglobe makes up about 3.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Ferroglobe worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 140,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

GSM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

