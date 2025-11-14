Mittelman Wealth Management Sells 1,854 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Mittelman Wealth Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.01.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

