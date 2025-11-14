Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Position Lifted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

