Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $786,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,938,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $486,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.2%

GIII stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

