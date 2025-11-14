Oak Harvest Investment Services Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

