Mittelman Wealth Management Purchases 3,542 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Mittelman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

