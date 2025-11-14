Mittelman Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGLB

Mittelman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mittelman Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 346,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,866,000 after buying an additional 394,967 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 214,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,411,000.

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

