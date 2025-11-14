Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 194,272 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,272 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up about 4.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

