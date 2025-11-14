Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD Shares Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises 2.6% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UYLD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,961,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,913,000 after buying an additional 881,145 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,736,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 163.0% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100,390 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.2133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.