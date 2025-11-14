Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 5,828 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF $FLTB

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,269.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $51.07.

About Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.