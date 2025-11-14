Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Cut to “Hold” at Cormark

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.5%

Lundin Mining Company Profile

LUNMF opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.