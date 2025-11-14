Prospect Financial Services LLC Invests $212,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

RDVI opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Announces Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

