Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Prospect Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $116.16.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.