Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to “Strong-Buy”

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 0.8%

About Computer Modelling Group

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.76. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.