ProAssurance Corporation $PRA Stake Lifted by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,936 shares during the quarter. ProAssurance comprises about 3.2% of Olympiad Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP owned approximately 0.17% of ProAssurance worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Corporation has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.11.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.02 million for the quarter. ProAssurance had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

