RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of RadNet in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

RadNet Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -367.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.19 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,328,365. The trade was a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 239,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,398,171.42. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 118,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,445 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,516 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 14,163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 817,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 743,922 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in RadNet by 141.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,214,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after purchasing an additional 712,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,364,000 after buying an additional 618,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

