MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter valued at $189,382,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,511,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 121,523 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,701,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 84.9% during the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 616,184 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

