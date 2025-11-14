Cormark Downgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Hold

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.59.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LUN

Lundin Mining Stock Down 4.0%

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$25.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The firm has a market cap of C$21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.26. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.94 and a twelve month high of C$26.41.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.