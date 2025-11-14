Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies.

