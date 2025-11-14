Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPER. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

XPER stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49. Xperi has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Xperi had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.53%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

