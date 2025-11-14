Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,263 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $141.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

