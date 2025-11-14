Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $83,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

