Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 48,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA AVRE opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

