Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF $ESPO

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,505,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $110.89 on Friday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $122.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $454.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.03.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

