Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 52,148 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 44,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $28.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

