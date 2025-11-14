Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Kroger by 6,840.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.