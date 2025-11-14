Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,078.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $56.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

