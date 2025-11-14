Reviewing Vine Hill Capital Investment (VCIC) and Its Peers

Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vine Hill Capital Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A N/A N/A Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vine Hill Capital Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors 225 265 217 3 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 96.81%. Given Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vine Hill Capital Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vine Hill Capital Investment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vine Hill Capital Investment N/A $2.28 million 89.67 Vine Hill Capital Investment Competitors $36.21 million -$16.53 million 93.19

Vine Hill Capital Investment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vine Hill Capital Investment. Vine Hill Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vine Hill Capital Investment peers beat Vine Hill Capital Investment on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

