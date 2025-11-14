RAM Investment Partners LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $31.14 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.