Contrasting Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) & Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centerspace and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 7 3 0 2.30 Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 11 8 0 2.29

Centerspace currently has a consensus price target of $68.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $156.22, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Centerspace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Centerspace pays out 172.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -9.13% -2.81% -1.27% Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.23% 9.10% 4.70%

Volatility & Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Mid-America Apartment Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $273.45 million 3.99 -$10.69 million $1.79 36.52 Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.20 billion 6.94 $527.54 million $4.72 27.66

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Mid-America Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Centerspace on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year. The Non-Same Store segment includes recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.