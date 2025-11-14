Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Acquired by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

