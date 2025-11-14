Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Financial Survey

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 4.36% 10.72% 4.51% Crescent Capital BDC 20.84% 9.71% 4.28%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $9.51 million 16.49 $10.85 million $0.43 15.70 Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million N/A $73.65 million $1.20 11.33

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Crescent Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than WhiteHorse Finance. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WhiteHorse Finance and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 2 3 0 0 1.60 Crescent Capital BDC 1 1 1 1 2.50

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.19%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than WhiteHorse Finance.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats WhiteHorse Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Crescent Capital BDC



Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

