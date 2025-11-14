PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) vs. Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Head to Head Contrast

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 1 0 3 3 3.14 Aris Water Solutions 0 8 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Aris Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Aris Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.29%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Aris Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -143.06% -23.17% Aris Water Solutions 6.00% 3.77% 1.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Aris Water Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies $5.66 million 282.71 -$289.14 million ($1.46) -6.08 Aris Water Solutions $475.50 million 2.94 $26.86 million $0.83 28.43

Aris Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats PureCycle Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

