SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 184,852 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

