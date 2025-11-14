Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

