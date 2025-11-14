Sahara AI (SAHARA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $157.94 Million

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Sahara AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0774 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sahara AI has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sahara AI has a market cap of $157.94 million and approximately $25.34 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sahara AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Coin Profile

Sahara AI’s launch date was June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. The official message board for Sahara AI is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. Sahara AI’s official website is saharaai.com.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,377,083,334 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.07689419 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $22,781,764.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sahara AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sahara AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sahara AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sahara AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.